Cadbury Dairy Milk taps “intrinsic purpose” | WARC | The Feed

Cadbury Dairy Milk taps “intrinsic purpose”
The past 12 years have been turbulent ones for Cadbury, but a Grand Prix-winning campaign for its signature Dairy Milk brand that tapped history and purpose has helped reinvigorate its fortunes.
Why it matters
Cadbury Dairy Milk’s sense of “intrinsic purpose” emerges as a valuable asset at times of crisis, whether internally at the brand itself or for external events such as Covid or recession. By finding ways to celebrate acts of generosity and bringing people together, it has been able to not only (re)build brand love but also increase sales.
Takeaways
- Look to your brand’s history for inspiration and consider how to connect current marketing to the brand’s roots.
- A simple insight – that small moments of generosity can have big emotional impacts – can be tied to advertising that shifts metrics.
- Universal stories told in an authentic way engage viewers and are more effective than attempting to target particular audiences or communities.
