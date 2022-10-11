Home The Feed
Cadbury Dairy Milk lifts IPA Effectiveness Grand Prix
11 October 2022
Cadbury Dairy Milk, the chocolate brand, has won the Grand Prix in the 2022 IPA Effectiveness Awards, with Golds going to fast food outlets KFC and McDonald’s, retailer Aldi, broadcaster ITV and pet food brand Schmackos.

The context

Cadbury’s takeover by Kraft in 2010 had built a negative narrative around the brand, while an onslaught of new products had diluted the intrinsic qualities of Cadbury. At the same time, brand communications had become generic in the category. 

The campaign 

  • The brand chose to focus on the product at its core, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and its distinctive feature – championed in decades of advertising – that it contains a glass and a half of milk. 

  • The platform 'there is goodness in everyone' was executed through multiple formats that encouraged tangible giving, giving the gift of time, and giving monetary proceeds from product sales. 

The results 

  • Annual value sales have risen 22% since the campaign launched, considerably above the original 9% target, in the process generating £261m additional revenue per year.

The Awards

In addition to the Grand Prix, a total of seven Golds, seven Silvers and 13 Bronzes – along with six special prizes – were awarded at a ceremony in London last night. WARC subscribers can read the winning papers in full here.

Sourced from IPA