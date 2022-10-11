Health & well-being Alcoholic drinks industry (general) Australia

The appeal of Nolo, or non- and low-alcohol, is increasing as consumers’ mindset shifts towards a taste for functional and healthy drinking, a recent “Nolo Normalises” webinar heard.

Why it matters

Amid the global surge in dedicated alcohol-free off-premise specialists, businesses seeking to ride on this trend need to innovate, shift to added-value functionality and adopt influential Nolo themes to accelerate growth.

Takeaways