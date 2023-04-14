BVOD-loyalty card tie-up boosts sales 29% | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
BVOD-loyalty card tie-up boosts sales 29%
A recent trial that saw six FMCG brands using Nectar loyalty card data to target viewers of All 4, Channel 4’s BVOD service, reported an average 29% increase in sales.
Why it matters
A “rebalancing” of TV ad spend is taking place as advertisers shift away from linear TV to broadcaster VOD platforms – and retailer tie-ups could accelerate that further. Late last year, both Channel 4 and ITV flagged trials with retailer loyalty schemes and, given these initial results, FMCG brands could soon be stampeding to take advantage of the combination of first-party loyalty data and logged-in viewers.
Trial details
- Beyond the average uplift, Campaign reported that product-led ads performed even better, with a sales uplift of 56%.
- Further, targeted ads matching All 4 email addresses to Sainsbury’s Nectar data produced a brand halo effect.
- The brands involved in the trial included Garnier, Weetabix, Walkers, McCain, Pepsi and McVitie’s.
Key quote
“A lot [of FMCG brands] might view CTV as a kind of upper funnel vehicle for them. But I think what we’ve helped to prove is that when you add a layer of sales data and you can link that to results, it does a secondary job as well” – David Amodio, deputy head of digital innovation at 4Studio.
Sourced from Campaign
Email this content