Businesses need to address martech’s waste issues | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Businesses need to address martech’s waste issues
A failure to properly manage complex marketing stacks is leading to significant levels of financial and environmental waste.
What’s happening
A study by Forrester Consulting for Investis Digital (iDX) found that the average company surveyed* uses up to six different systems; but only 17% indicated that their different technology components work together extremely well.
iDX identified three core reasons for this inefficiency:
- marketing tech stacks are becoming increasingly complicated;
- the complexity creates inherent inefficiencies;
- disconnected platforms are resulting in disjointed efforts and wasteful duplication.
Why it matters
Quite apart from the financial implications of these inefficiencies, there is a huge environmental impact: the study says that yearly digital waste is equivalent to the global CO2 emissions from the aviation industry. It’s an area the industry needs to get a hold on, especially as more and more businesses start to use AI, which consumes large amounts of energy.
What can be done
iDX proposes applying structured governance to a company’s marketing ecosystem to ensure that all tools are being used to their maximum efficiency in order to improve ROI and reduce waste. When implemented well, it reports that:
- 59% of those surveyed experienced an increase in company revenue;
- 55% experienced improvements in customer experience;
- 48% experienced a more efficient use of time.
Key quote
“Marketing and communications only work when they’re seen by the audiences that need to see them, and then acted upon. The rest is pollution” – Myles Peacock, Global CEO, Investis Digital (iDX).
*Forrester Consulting surveyed more than 250 IT and Marketing leaders at companies with 500+ employees for the Waste less. Grow more report.
Sourced from Investis Digital
Email this content