Business leaders find B2B marketing boring | WARC | The Feed

Business leaders find B2B marketing boring
Business leaders find B2B marketing boring
The great majority of UK business leaders think most B2B marketing is not fit for purpose and they’d like to see a different approach.
What they think
That’s according to a survey of 200 technology, financial services and professional services leaders by B2B marketing specialists alan. The findings of the study include:
- 82% find B2B marketing boring and repetitive.
- 100% say marketers need to tackle any risk aversion in their businesses.
- 88% say a new bold, contrarian or provocative approach is needed.
What they want
The C-suite is looking for a move away from traditional product-led marketing towards an approach that embraces emotions to drive B2B buying behaviour.
- 70% feel greater affinity to a brand when moved on an emotional level.
- Half want brands to demonstrate they understand their human experience.
- 85% respect brands that aren’t afraid to have an opinion and a disruptive position on the industry.
Why it matters
B2B marketers often feel they are working in a risk-averse culture and that brand building takes a back seat to performance marketing, but this research suggests that needn’t be the case – there’s scope for them to take a more radical approach to the look and feel of the brand.
Key quote
“Buyers are screaming for a braver, more provocative B2B marketing approach that injects emotion and humanity. For B2B brands to deliver to clients and audiences, marketers need divisive positioning, defiant leadership and improved tactics that allow them to tap into the human truth of marketing” – Michael Richards, managing director of alan.
Sourced from alan
