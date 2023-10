Influencers, Creators, KOLs Diversity & portrayal in advertising United States

Diverse content creators were at the heart of a campaign from personal care brand Burt’s Bees on social media platform Twitter that resulted in increased engagement rates and brand awareness.

Why it matters

Brands should tap into the power of diversity for communications to not only foster awareness and empathy, but also to make content that is relatable and authentic for a range of different audiences.

Takeaways