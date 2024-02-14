Burger King continues to ‘Fuel the Flame’ | WARC | The Feed
Burger King continues to ‘Fuel the Flame’
QSR chain Burger King spent a quarter of its planned two-year marketing investment program in Q4 2023, but expects the remainder to be more evenly spread across 2024.
Context
In September 2022, Burger King announced plans to invest $400m over the following two years, comprised of $150m in advertising and digital investments to "Fuel the Flame" and a further $250m for a "Royal Reset" involving restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, building enhancements and high-quality remodels and relocations.
Takeaways
- During Q4, Burger King invested $40m in its Fuel the Flame initiative; it now has $58m left to spend on marketing in 2024, the CEO of its parent company told an earnings call.
- In 2025, the brand expects that franchisee contributions to the ad fund will step up from 4% to 4.5% (average restaurant profitability was up 50% in 2023), helping to ensure a strong share of voice into 2026.
- Digital sales grew 40% year-over-year and the brand plans to accelerate digital adoption as a way of driving more frequent visits. The Million Dollar Whopper campaign launched this month [pictured above] is part of that.
The big idea
Burger King is pursuing a flywheel effect, as investment in restaurants and marketing creates a virtuous circle.
“Ultimately, as franchisees get more confident about this business, as they get more confident about the return that they’re going to get for remodeling restaurants, from building new restaurants – all of that generates system sales growth, which generates more advertising dollars,” explained Patrick Doyle, CFO at Restaurant Brands International.
