Luxury brands need to build green credentials | WARC | The Feed
15 February 2023
Luxury brands need to build green credentials
Wealthy consumers are increasingly prioritising sustainability, opting for luxury products that complement their evolving value-set and worldview – and brands looking to build their green credentials and embrace this shift must embed sustainability into their core.
Why it matters
Along with shifting consumer expectations, luxury brands are under fire from investors, companies, governments, industry bodies, activists and employees to genuinely reduce their impact on Mother Earth and create sustainable futures for all.
