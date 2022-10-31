Building brands online: How to improve brand safety in APAC | WARC | The Feed
Building brands online: How to improve brand safety in APAC
With a global pandemic, wars and polarised political rhetoric making it daunting for brands to show up in public and control its ads, MediaCom examines* the importance of brand safety for those with an online presence.
Why it matters
Changes in the digital media ecosystem have resulted in lower quality content. With insufficient media spends on brand safety or verification measures, publishers and platforms need to work harder to create sustainable businesses and optimal media experiences for consumers.
Takeaways
- Over 45% of consumers buy or advocate for brands based on their beliefs or values.
- 73% expect brands to actively govern where their ads appear, especially against offensive and inappropriate content.
- Less than 15% of media spends, by brands building trust in Asia, have brand safety or verification controls in place.
- For many brands, it is due to efficiency of spend – the cost of brand safety and verification adds about 6% cost to a media plan.
- Determining risk tolerance is critical in the pursuit of audience reach and relevance.
- Brands must weigh the risk of a more expensive media placement versus supporting more trusted news media publishers.
- Ultimately, paying more for one impression may leave a lasting impression on consumers.
Key quote
“Programmatic advertising started a decade ago but now advertisers and media buyers are rightfully concerned that their programmatic buys are showing up in unexpected places. Many brands have voiced the need around cleaning up the increasingly murky ecosystem” – Josh Gallagher, COO, MediaCom APAC
*The Executive View whitepaper – Making the right impression: Building safe brands – was published by MediaCom APAC in partnership with Integral Ad Science and analyses the evolution of brand safety and how to make the right impression when building brands online.
