Building brand safety in an evolving digital world | WARC | The Feed

Building brand safety in an evolving digital world
The increased prevalence of online misinformation and extremism, as well as the impact of emerging tech, such as generative AI, have created new challenges for marketers when it comes to brand safety.
What is brand safety?
Brand safety is a broad term, but typically refers to protecting a brand’s reputation by only showing up in good company when online. It covers the likes of fakes, harmful content, misinformation and digital media placement. In a world where brands are more susceptible to bad actors through emerging technologies, brand safety is becoming even more important to marketers, writes Rowenna Prest, chief strategy officer at Joint.
Why it matters
Brands are facing more risk in managing narratives about their brand. Now more than ever, marketers are not only brand builders and brand guardians but brand responders too, responsible for reactive brand activity, in real time, to unforeseen comments, content or events from around the world.
Brand strategies, however, are still largely written for a broadcast world: what the brand wants to achieve, what it’s fighting, why it exists and why it can claim what it does. But there needs to be a shift in mentality among marketeers.
Takeaways
- Instead of only thinking about what message to push out as a brand, marketers also need to think about how that brand might behave across a range of human experiences.
- Digital content is the perfect place for a bit of gentle ribbing. How a brand responds to this can say a lot: is it the sort of brand that can not only take it on the chin but can actually laugh at itself, thereby taking control of the situation?
- It’s important to understand the brand’s moral compass and act accordingly.
