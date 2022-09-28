Home The Feed
Building brand equity in a downturn
28 September 2022
Building brand equity in a downturn
Brand equity & strength Marketing in a recession

In the current challenging economic climate, marketers need to learn to fight their corner more effectively to avoid cuts and to retain the marketing spend that is necessary to maintain and build brand equity; Simon Gregory, Joint Chief Strategy Officer at BBH London offers some suggestions.

Why brand equity matters

Get a demo Sign in