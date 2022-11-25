Budweiser called ... it wants its money back | WARC | The Feed
Budweiser called ... it wants its money back
Brewer AB InBev, owner of the Budweiser brand, is reported to be seeking to almost halve its previously planned sponsorship investment with FIFA, in the run-up to the next World Cup taking place in North America in 2026.
The 2023-26 deal was said to be worth around $112m but reports indicate AB InBev wants that reduced by $47m.
Context
The Qatar authorities bounced FIFA into restricting alcohol sales just 48 hours before the 2022 tournament opened, a decision that raised obvious questions about the value of Budweiser’s $75m sponsorship.
At the time the brand tweeted, ‘Well this is awkward …’ but clearly there was a lot of frantic activity taking place behind that droll comment.
Press reports now suggest that a deal covering the 2023-36 period is being revised downwards to take account of the ban on selling beer inside stadiums in Qatar (although the alcohol-free Bud Zero remains available).
The brand has announced that any beer that isn’t sold during the course of the competition because of that decision will be given to fans of the nation that wins.
