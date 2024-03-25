Bud Light: not all boycotts are equal | WARC | The Feed
Bud Light: not all boycotts are equal
Bud Light is far from the only brand to have seen a backlash to its stance on a social issue, but its sales suffered more than many others – an assessment in the Harvard Business Review suggests possible reasons why.
Background
A social media post in April 2023 featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked conservative figures to call for a boycott of Bud Light. Over the following three months, says the HBR research, Bud Light sales and purchase incidence were about 28% lower than during the same period in prior years.
This decline persisted into the fourth quarter when sales and purchase incidence were down 32%, and it was more pronounced in Republican counties. Around 15% of previously loyal Bud Light customers were identified as shifting spending on beer to other brands as part of the boycott.
Factors at work
- Polarization of an existing base. The authors speculate that middle-ground brands such as Bud Light are more vulnerable when taking a stance as they could potentially alienate a large chunk of their customer base, unlike brands near the ends of the political spectrum which are less likely to anger existing customers.
- Substitutability. Brands with close substitutes are easier to boycott because there are many similar alternatives. There are many light beers available to consumers, for instance, and they tend not to have any distinguishing taste.
- Observability of consumption. Whether a consumer boycotts a brand or not may be down to peer pressure and whether he or she is seen consuming it in public. If consuming in private, they may be less likely to boycott it.
- Sense of brand ownership. The authors note that Bud Light’s advertising may have built a strong sense of “psychological ownership” with their customers that led many to feel personally affronted by the brand supporting an issue they did not agree with.
- Prolonged engagement. Media coverage generally moves on quickly to something new, but Bud Light’s delayed response helped to keep the issue in the news spotlight and top of mind with consumers.
- Distribution changes. Retailers won’t give shelf/bar space to brands that aren’t selling and that can create a negative feedback loop. (AB InBev has acknowledged Bud Light lost shelf space but says it has recovered that space with other brands across its portfolio).
Lessons for brand marketers
- Know your consumer base and align your messaging accordingly.
- Assess your vulnerability to close competitors.
- Avoid actions that will prolong negative attention in the media.
Lessons from the Bud Light Boycott, One Year Later is written by Jura Liaukonyte (Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business), Anna Tuchman (Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management) and Xinrong Zhu (Imperial College London Business School).
Sourced from Harvard Business Review
[Image: Bud Light]
