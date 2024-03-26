Brits stick with live TV, for now | WARC | The Feed
Brits stick with live TV, for now
Media habits are changing but nearly two-thirds (64%) of Britons’ TV viewing time remains spent on live TV, with online streaming (36%) some way behind, according to a new study.
GWI’s 2024 Global Media Landscape Report says hits like BBC’s The Traitors demonstrate TV’s durability, but cautions that, “as with any form of consumption, appetite is always subject to change”.
Why TV viewing habits matter
TV may still dominate viewing time but brands need to look to the future. GWI reports that, at the end of 2023, 13% of Gen Zs didn’t watch broadcast TV on a typical day. In a fast-changing technological environment, this demographic’s media habits are proving to be significantly different to those of its predecessors.
Takeaways
- ChatGPT has become ingrained in how younger generations in particular search for information – it’s one of the top three ways Gen Z search for information, with 40% of 16-26-year-olds using it in this way.
- Gen Z is the only generation to prefer social platforms over search engines for shopping purposes. Customizable results will draw 16-26-year-olds in, and it’s likely this behaviour will continue with Gen Alpha.
- Ethnic minority groups (22%) are more receptive to influencer recommendations than the average consumer (14%), which suggests they are still underrepresented in traditional media.
- Since 2021, there’s been a 17% increase in shoppers favouring ads that offer discounts or special offers, with 37% saying this is a priority for them. Price is now more important than other factors such as social responsibility.
Key quote
“While traditional advertising remains strong, the data presents new opportunities for brands to engage audiences in creative ways. Brands should look for new ways to expand their marketing strategies through the media and find new pathways to reach people” – Chris Beer, Trends Analyst at GWI.
Sourced from GWI
