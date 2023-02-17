Breaking down the winning formula of ‘whole brands’ | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand management Strategy

An analysis of Barkley’s 2022 Whole Brand Project imparts key principles that differentiate the likes of Coke and Nike from more fragmented brands that generally see their brand as an outward-facing expression of the company driven by the marketing department.

Why it matters

Traditional marketing strategies leave brands fragmented and volatile, but with the Whole Brand model, brands have a blueprint for achieving consistent, long-term growth.

Takeaways