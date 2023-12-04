Brands will have to explain their green disposal claims | WARC | The Feed
Brands will have to explain their green disposal claims
UK consumers are broadly accepting of green disposal claims in ads, but new research shows how little they understand the differences between terms such as ‘compostable’ and ‘biodegradable’.
A qualitative study* by the Advertising Standards Authority examined the understanding of green disposal claims in advertising and found that there is a risk consumers have an oversimplified understanding of the terms used and how waste is disposed of.
Why green terminology matters
Ultimately, it’s all about transparency. Marketers may reach for a word like ‘biodegradable’ to reinforce their brand’s green packaging credentials, but if their understanding isn’t the same as consumers’, then confusion – or worse – can result.
Participants expressed anger and frustration when they learned that ‘biodegradable’ could refer to an unlimited timescale and that some products can release toxins upon degrading – not what many had initially thought as they equated the term with ‘compostable’.
‘Compostable’ was also widely misunderstood, generating a negative response when it was explained that such packaging needs to be taken to a council facility rather than put in a domestic compost bin.
“Businesses need to work a lot harder to explain the difference,” Miles Lockwood, director of complaints and investigations at the ASA, told the Guardian.
Takeaways
- People are proud of their efforts and see waste management as a way of “doing their bit” for the environment.
- Participants were most focused on how they dispose of waste at home, and felt it was unfair to ask them to do more outside the home, such as taking recycling to specific drop-off points.
- There were widespread calls for stronger transparency about the length of time a product that’s described as ‘biodegradable’ takes to degrade, as well as specific disposal risks.
- Participants also emphasised the importance of having clearer information on the disposal of product parts, as well as where products need to be taken to be responsibly thrown away.
* Consumer Understanding of Green Disposal Claims in Ads
Sourced from ASA
