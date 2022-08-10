Home The Feed
Brands vs retailers: Overcoming pricing tension
10 August 2022
Brands vs retailers: Overcoming pricing tension
Money & finance Supermarkets & grocery stores Brand management

With price standoffs in play, and retail analysts expecting more as annual supply contracts are renegotiated, it will be better for brands and retailers to work with each other, rather than against each other as the economic climate continues to worsen, writes Katy Dunn, Strategy Partner - Retail Experience at RAPP UK.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in