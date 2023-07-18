Your selections:
Brands should note that cross-media effects more important than ever | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brands should note that cross-media effects more important than ever
Channel planning, media mix selection Cross-media & multimedia effects Strategy
Brands have more options than ever before to plan across media, but as channels proliferate and audiences fragment, it is also imperative to plan across a variety of media options, according to the WARC Guide to Cross-Media Effects.Why it mattersResearch shows that cross-media strategies are key drivers of success, not only in delivering on reach, but in leveraging other trends across the sales funnel, such as the rise of digital commerce.
Takeaways
The big idea
Brands which take the full range of media options seriously, and plan and optimize across them, will set themselves up for successful brand outcomes.
WARC members can read The WARC Guide to Cross-Media Effects in full here.
Email this content