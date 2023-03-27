Brands see growth in TikTok user interaction | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Brands see growth in TikTok user interaction
Users of TikTok, the short-form video app, are responding in greater numbers to posts from consumer goods and retail brands, according to report* from research firm Comscore.
Why it matters
TikTok is becoming a platform for new product discovery and purchase, with users posting their purchases under the viral hashtag ‘#TikTokMadeMeBuyIt’ and brands setting up TikTok Shopping. Understanding the app’s influence on social commerce can help brands maximise their marketing efforts on this platform.
Takeaways
- TikTok had 207 million actions – defined as the sum of likes, shares and comments – in the consumer goods category in 2022.
- The figure represents growth of 33% in two years, as the app saw 156 million actions relating to content from the consumer goods category in 2020.
- The retail category had 62 million actions in 2020 on TikTok; that number had grown to 155 million in 2022.
*Read the full report, ‘Mobile, social help power digital commerce growth’, on WARC.
