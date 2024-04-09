Brands need to step up on plastic pollution risks | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brands need to step up on plastic pollution risks
While many companies are starting to map where plastics are produced and used within their value chains, many have yet to set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts around usage and waste management.
That’s according to data from CDP, the non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system. Almost 3,000 companies, including listed companies with over US$25 trillion in market capitalization value, have disclosed information on plastics through CDP for the first time.
Key stats
- 42% reported mapping where plastics are produced and used within their value chains – a vital first step.
- 70% have not yet mapped the impacts of their plastic-related activities on the environment and human health.
- 64% have not yet set targets for managing their plastic-related impacts, such as the use of plastic products and waste management practices.
Why plastic data disclosure matters
CDP argues that the findings boost the case for mandatory disclosure of data on plastics – already supported by leading companies such as Unilever and Superdry – which is due to be discussed at the upcoming fourth round of Global Plastics Treaty negotiations.
Previous data from The Pew Charitable Trusts has highlighted the $100bn annual financial risk that businesses face if governments require them to cover waste management costs at expected volumes and recyclability.
Sourced from CDP, Pew Charitable Trusts
Email this content