Brands need to move beyond Asian clichés | WARC | The Feed

Brands need to move beyond Asian clichés
Visual representation of Asian communities in Asia‑Pacific advertising is stereotypical, according to research by Getty Images.
A report from the visual content creator – Inclusive Visual Storytelling for Asian Communities – said consumers see more diversity in movies and TV shows than in advertising, although there’s plenty of scope for improvement there too.
Why diverse representation matters
The media and advertising industries need to not only recognise the diversity and multidimensionality of Asian cultures, but also to align with consumer expectations in delivering meaningful portrayals of Asian identities, according to Getty. Authentic visual storytelling not only helps brands connect with their audiences but also changes the way Asians are perceived.
Takeaways
- Less than 10% of popular visuals downloaded at Getty Images for Australasia, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan accurately represent Asian people and their lived experiences.
- Recent popular imagery tends to prioritise clichés, fantasised lifestyles, and Eurocentric views of beauty standards.
- Four in five consumers across Asia-Pacific want more than simply having people of various ethnicities in advertising and media; they believe that companies should do a better job of capturing people’s true lifestyles and cultures.
- Three in five consumers across Asia-Pacific say they have experienced bias based on body size, lifestyle choices, race, ethnicity, gender identity, disability, and sexuality.
Key quote
“Despite the region’s diversity, everyday images and videos that aim to capture Asian experiences often fall short, perpetuating harmful stereotypes or missing the mark entirely” – Yuri Endo, creative insights manager at Getty Images.
Sourced from Getty Images
