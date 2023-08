Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Money & finance Shopper research & insight

The cost-of-living crisis has helped usher in a step change in the way younger generations shop, consume and engage with financial services brands, an opportunity for those that recognise and act on it.

Why Gen Z financial attitudes matter

The economic pressures Gen Z face as they enter the job market, and the large number of resources and channels at their disposal, has seen them become exceptionally savvy consumers with high expectations of brands.