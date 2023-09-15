Brands need to embrace both differentiation AND distinctiveness | WARC | The Feed
Brands need to embrace both differentiation AND distinctiveness
Brands were first told they had to find a USP, then they were told that was impossible and that they should stand out with distinctive logos and creativity, but the theory of “bothism” says they can, and should, choose both strategies.
Why differentiation and distinctiveness matter
The current “ideological” dispute over the merits of differentiation or distinctiveness for marketing strategies not only misses the point but is actually destructive for the industry, argues Professor Mark Ritson, not least since it can lead other business functions to regard marketing as “smoking the crack pipe of nonsense”.
Takeaways
- Avoid buzz words and keep differentiation clear and simple – a maximum of three things you want customers to know about your brand.
- Say fewer things but say them with more media investment, and boost share of voice.
- Get the balance right between differentiation and distinctiveness. This will vary between companies and industries, but research suggests new companies get a growth boost from concentrating more on differentiation, while mature companies in established industries boost revenue through distinctiveness that builds salience for their brand.
- Accept that differentiation is relative. Rather than claiming a USP in a crowded market, being ‘the most’ or ‘the best’ exponent of a brand association might be a more helpful guide.
Key quote
“We need to practise ‘bothism’ and embrace the generosity of ‘and’ – the idea that these two together [differentiation and distinctiveness] are going to be more powerful for your brand than either one or the other” – Professor Mark Ritson.
