Brands need to communicate sustainability benefits | WARC | The Feed

Brands need to communicate sustainability benefits
Sustainability communications can serve as an untapped opportunity to highlight the potential long-term cost benefits of a sustainable choice, finds a new report.
Sustainability and Purpose, by MAGNA UK and IPG Mediabrands in partnership with Kantar and Google, is based on the shopping journeys of more than 5,000 consumers. It argues that brands can be both purposeful and profitable by leveraging sustainability throughout the path to purchase.
Key findings
- Sixty percent of UK shoppers across all categories claim to go online at least once a month to learn about sustainability; this number increases to almost 90% among Gen Z shoppers.
- Seven in 10 shoppers say they feel encouraged to buy from a brand if they are aware of its mission statement; but in most categories fewer than two in 10 could correctly assign a mission statement to the right brand.
- Sustainability plays a role for 89% of UK sportswear shoppers; 26% of sportswear buyers said they intentionally bought the most sustainable option.
Why sustainability comms matters
The research demonstrates that value for money and quality have a stronger influence on purchase intent than sustainability. But sustainability concerns are drivers for both brand affinity and purchase consideration to varying degrees, depending on the audience and category. This suggests that sustainability should not be seen as “nice to have” or an “add-on”, but rather as part of a fundamental strategy within holistic communications planning.
What it means
Marketers should consider prioritising media touchpoints based on their relevance for sustainability and investing in the findability of their mission statement.
Sourced from MAGNA, IPG Mediabrands
