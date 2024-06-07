Brands need to be in synch with company culture for success | WARC | The Feed

Brand purpose Managing the marketing function Strategy

According to research from FTSE Russell, companies that make Fortune‘s ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ outperform the market by a factor of 3.36, a value that can make a significant difference over time.

When businesses are looking to instigate successful business transformation, culture has to be considered. But this is where it becomes something of a chicken and an egg situation. Which comes first, culture or brand transformation, to develop and grow a brand in its ideal direction? The answer is both – all together, at the same time.

Why company culture matters

The process of establishing...