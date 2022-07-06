Home The Feed
Brands need to balance service and price
06 July 2022
Customer relationship management Customer experience United Kingdom

Organisations are getting better at handling complaints, but the number of complaints continues to grow, according to new data from the UK’s Institute of Customer Service.

Why it matters

The scale of problems and complaints is hugely damaging to productivity, costing organisations billions of pounds in time, resources and lost opportunities. Rather than improving complaint handling, businesses might be better off addressing the source of the complaints.

Takeaways

  • Some 17.3% of customers experienced a problem with an organisation, the highest level ever recorded in the UK Customer Satisfaction Index.

  • More than a third of customers said they would pay more to guarantee excellent service.

  • But 58% said low prices would be more important in influencing their choices over the next two years due to the cost of living crisis.

Key quote

“Maintaining a personal connection with customers will be central to customer satisfaction and well-being in the next year. This means being available to speak to customers, especially for complex or personally sensitive issues. It will require empathy, emotional intelligence and the ability to respond to a customer’s unique situation and needs” – Joanna Causon Chief Executive, Institute of Customer Service. 

Sourced from Institute of Customer Service