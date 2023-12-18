Your selections:
Brands look to tap China’s ‘city walk’ trend | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brands look to tap China’s ‘city walk’ trend
Destinations and locations Transport & tourism (general) Greater China
City walk is emerging as a new tourism trend that authorities hope can help boost consumption, while brands are looking at it as a way to increase engagement.
What is ‘city walk’?
- City walks are a recent phenomenon, picked up by mainstream media during the summer. As the name suggests, they are a low-cost activity that involves exploring urban areas in a relaxed and thoughtful manner, rather than rushing across the city from one landmark to another.
- Participants will often be in small groups led by guides, who explain the history of local buildings and architectural styles, while leaving time to also visit cafés and shops; others prefer a more random, individual approach.
- The city walk trend has become “a lifestyle synonym for urban cool in China”, according to Jing Daily, which highlights more than two million user-generated content notes and 440 million views just on the Xiaohongshu social media platform.
Where do brands fit in?
- City walkers tend to be young, well-educated and affluent; lifestyle brands are partnering with local influencers to reach and engage with these consumers.
- A Road Life Festival in Shanghai, organised by Xiaohongshu, created city walk routes designed for fashion, culture, and food lovers.
- Using the term ‘city walk’ in advertisements is helping drive online traffic, according to social data agency NewRank.
Why China’s city walk trend matters
“City walk fosters connection between brands and customers because it provides the perfect scenario where customers can eat, walk, drink, and absorb information simultaneously. It helps brands to make authentic engagement and experiences with their fan groups” – Jeffrey Chan, Head of Clients at branding consultancy Treedom.
Soured from Jing Daily, CGTN
Email this content