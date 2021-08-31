Brands in Brazil can enter the conversation on multiple screens | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Brands in Brazil can enter the conversation on multiple screens
The adoption of screen-agnostic viewing has been gaining momentum in Brazil, giving brands new options when it comes to delivering the granularity and flexibility previously only seen in digital channels.
Why it matters
This trend toward 24/7 screens is comparatively new to Brazil, as are a variety of new kinds of advertising products that can tap into this viewing behaviour. Early adopters stand to benefit if they find entertaining and informative ways to engage consumers.
Takeaways
- The two decades of “Big Brother Brasil” serve as a laboratory in which to observe changes in media consumption, as it has gone from being primarily a TV experience to one which audiences follow on all screens.
- The essence of 360-degree advertising is a conversation between brands and consumers, and that means ad solutions increasingly supported by content immersion, hyper-segmentation, and multiple platforms.
- The proliferation of platforms is also making it possible to develop more fine-tuned metrics; one is selling by impact, previously only possible for pure digital channels.
