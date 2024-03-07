Your selections:
Brands fall short in generating excitement among women | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brands fall short in generating excitement among women
Attitudes to advertising Marketing to women Customer experience
Brands are failing to generate the same level of excitement among women as they do with men, and could help close this gap with digital tech, a study by innovation consultancy Spikes has found.
Why understanding “excitement” matters
Understanding the points of engagement that are most popular with customers – both current and potential – is vital for brands. Within that, knowing the granular preferences of different audiences can help ensure that brands are delivering the kinds of positive, memorable experiences which are exciting for consumers, and critical to building loyalty.
An experience gap
- Spikes asked over 18,000 US consumers if they had experienced a point of contact with a company that they truly enjoyed, with each participant only allowed to name one.
- This helped it identify tangible “excitement points” which are of the greatest value to consumers.
- Some 56.4% of men surveyed recalled this kind of “excitement point” with a brand, but only 47% of women did the same.
Closing the divide
- The research demonstrates that women are the “digital avant-garde”, Spikes claims, and more excited by digital touchpoints including chatbots, online shops and websites.
- Women assign almost 20% more dollar value to an excitement point on mobile than men, a total hitting 10% for social media, and that came in a little lower for websites.
- Ensuring these tech tools meet the preferences of this audience can help marketers build a foundation for growth.
Email this content