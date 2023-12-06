Brands can tap India’s e-sport sector | WARC | The Feed
Brands can tap India’s e-sport sector
E-sport is gaining ground in India, and while it’s not about to challenge cricket as the nation’s sporting passion, it could soon overtake some other traditional sports in popularity.
Context
In India, as elsewhere, gaming has become a mainstream activity. In parallel, e-sports consumption has grown, as games publishers invest to maximise interest. But one of the biggest games, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), was temporarily banned by the government amid security concerns because players were interacting with servers in China.
That was a problem for the sector, as the founder of e-sports streaming platform Loco told afaqs!: “What cricket is for Indian sports culture, BGMI is for Indian e-sports culture.”
Why e-sport in India matters
With the lifting of the ban earlier this year, and the development of newer game categories in the interim, e-sports have picked up and viewership of tournaments is reported to be third in sport overall. Brands have a unique opportunity to reach and engage with this audience.
Takeaways
- There are some 440 million online gamers in India, with around a quarter of that number playing frequently.
- A 2023 survey by Loco found almost half of respondents spent over an hour per game-playing session and that there is a growing willingness to pay for better quality gaming experiences.
- Loco reports success with pay-per-view e-sports tournaments, but adds that frequency needs to be managed carefully and that leagues and franchises are the way forward.
- Mumbai is a hub for gaming houses: gaming companies find it easier to cut brand deals in the city, plus the presence of servers of popular games reduces latency time.
Key quote
“I believe, in some years, e-sports could surpass the viewership numbers of Kabaddi as it continues to solidify its status … e-sports can become the second largest sport in India in 3-5 years” – Ashwin Suresh, founder, Loco.
Sourced from afaqs!, Economic Times
