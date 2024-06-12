Brands can tap China’s embrace of anime | WARC | The Feed
Brands can tap China’s embrace of anime
An enthusiasm for anime culture is spreading in China, with brands and retailers that embrace it finding they can attract younger consumers.
What’s happening
- Film: The recent release of a number of big Japanese anime movies, including Spy x Family Code: White has further boosted longstanding interest in this area.
- Thanks largely to anime titles, Japanese films are second only to US titles when it comes to imports to China, Variety notes.
- Retail: Xi’an’s Intime Mall has regularly attracted fans of anime series Spy x Family to promotional events where many dress up as characters. This in turn has attracted crowds taking photos, with their social media posts driving more footfall.
- A new retail platform, GuGu Home, recently launched in Beijing to bring together anime products and immersive experiences from the big anime IP franchises.
- Brands: When Bubble tea chain Heytea partnered with a popular anime-based, dating-themed game earlier this year, it was overwhelmed with orders and female fans waiting in line for hours to have their picture taken with life-sized cutouts of their favourite characters, Walk The Chat reported.
Why anime matters
Anime is no longer a niche interest – brands and retailers can successfully tap into this with properly sensitive and authentic collaborations.
Cultural context
Gen Z, the largest movie-going demographic, is being exposed to ever less Western content, to the point where “There is a growing disconnection in China with Western content, and maybe even Western values,” Julien Favre, an executive at Road Movies, a Chinese film distributor, told Variety. “But the same people remain a generation that reads manga and watches Japanese anime.”
Sourced from Walk The Chat, China Daily, Chian.org, Variety
[Image: Spy x Family, official trailer, season 2, Netflix]
