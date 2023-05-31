Brands are neglecting ecommerce effectiveness metrics | WARC | The Feed

E-commerce & mobile retail Digital media planning & buying Strategy

Switching from a ‘completeness’ to an ‘effectiveness’ approach can help marketers get the maximum value from their product detail pages (PDP) on ecommerce platforms.

That’s according to a new analysis from content optimization company OneSpace and digital commerce advertising firm Flywheel Digital.

Why it matters

Brands often use completeness indicators, like image numbers and accuracy scores, to meet requirements set by ecommerce websites. But such metrics don’t necessarily lead to the best possible performance from an effectiveness perspective.