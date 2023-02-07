Brands are marching to the beat of lifestyle | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
07 February 2023
Brands are marching to the beat of lifestyle
Brands have an opportunity to unlock lifestyle brand potential when they find ways to build usage moments into marketing and sales practices.
Why it matters
Lifestyle brands have an advantage during times of economic uncertainty when consumers become more conscious of their spending, says VMYLY&R Canada’s Trevor Thomas, and they’re challenged to find ways to become essential parts of their consumers’ lives.
Takeaways
