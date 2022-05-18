Brands and sustainable marketing: What Indian corporates must do | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Brands and sustainable marketing: What Indian corporates must do
18 May 2022
Sustainability India Strategy

The key to understanding the future is sustainability and corporate India has a pivotal role to play in society’s embrace of sustainability values.

Why it matters

Brands that strive for sustainability will futureproof their reputation and get ahead of the curve, while media has a role to play in inspiring, influencing, and enabling organisations and stakeholders to embrace measures that can be a positive force for change.

Takeaways

  • The three main pillars of sustainable development are economic growth, environmental protection, and social equality.
  • For sustainability to become a reality, stakeholders must follow three tenets: authenticity, consistency and integrity.
  • Consistent measures...

