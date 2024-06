Corporate social responsibility Advertising regulation Diversity & portrayal in advertising

A host of artificial intelligence-powered opportunities, combined with a lack of regulation, means brands using AI for their brands are doing so in an environment that’s still very much a Wild West. However, it is possible to deploy AI for a brand in a brand-safe way – so long as it is done so with care, thought, and planning.

Why it matters

The potential applications of artificial intelligence – both good and bad – are moving far faster than regulation to ensure responsible use. For brands, ethically guided frameworks and consumer sensitivity are essential to success.

Takeaways