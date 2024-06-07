Brand price hikes test Chinese consumer demand | WARC | The Feed
Brand price hikes test Chinese consumer demand
Multinational brands have raised prices worldwide amid persistent (albeit easing) inflation, but it has been a tricky strategy in China as it grapples with the twin forces of deflation and a demand slump – and the effects of these opposing economic phenomena colliding have thrown up some surprising results.
Why demand matters
Demand is one of the axiomatic ingredients of a consumer economy. When more people want a product than units of the product exist, prices will rise (inflation). On the flip side, if fewer people want a product than supply of that product exists, then prices will fall.
A test of demand
Since the pandemic, China has struggled with falling prices across the board and the situation began to look like it had much wider implications: the world’s second-largest economy stalling has big implications for global growth. Now consumer prices appear to be rising (slightly) again, which signals that domestic demand is stabilising, with a knock-on impact on imports.
But this moment is a test of that demand, as Chinese shoppers continue to deal with an ongoing property crisis – once a pillar of its economic growth – and of the tactics that have traditionally driven volume sales in the country, like the ongoing 618 shopping festival, which is based around price promotions.
Different paths
- In luxury, some brands have managed to see demand rise on the rumours of price hikes. Jing Daily reports how jewellery brand Van Cleef & Arpels had shoppers queueing outside its flagship stores in Beijing and Shanghai on the news of future price hikes.
- Of course, brand and status are key here, and analysts have noted how the label enjoys a luxury powerhouse status: that of widely available, brand-led luxury.
- In other sectors, price rises earlier in the year caused vocal consternation on social media, with McDonald’s coming in for ire.
- Elsewhere, Tesla, the American EV brand, has found itself having to buck a global price rise strategy by cutting prices in China amid fierce competition from local rivals like BYD. Other parts of the sector are instead adapting their product mix to find a foothold in China, as is the case for the German giant Volkswagen.
Sourced from Reuters, The Guardian, WARC, Jing Daily, Global Times, CNN
