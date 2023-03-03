Brand posts and engagement down – what’s happening on social media? | WARC | The Feed
Brand posts and engagement down – what’s happening on social media?
Brands are posting less and seeing less engagement on older social media platforms, according to a new industry report*, but TikTok continues to shine.
Why it matters
As social media changes, marketers need to evolve their understanding of how best to use individual platforms and how to assess their performance on these. Success is about far more than simply getting comments or likes.
Considering engagement rate per post is crucial, concludes report author Rival IQ, as this metric controls for post volume and audience size and helps marketers understand how they’re doing in relation to their competitors.
Takeaways
- Brands are seeing less organic engagement. Engagement rates on Instagram declined by around 30% in 2022, but remained steady for Facebook and Twitter.
- Posting frequency is on the decline. Post frequency is flat on Instagram but took a near 20% dive on Facebook and Twitter.
- Almost every industry earned top engagement rates from posts with holiday hashtags, while contests and giveaways were less popular than in other years.
- On Instagram, Reels are now the most engaging post type, having dethroned carousels for many industries.
- TikTok’s median engagement rate per video of 5.69% far exceeds the equivalent metric on other platforms (Facebook 0.06%, Instagram 0.47%, Twitter 0.035%)
*Rival IQ's Social Media Industry Benchmark Report is based on the analysis of the social media of 2,100 companies from 14 industries with sufficient followers on four social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok).
Sourced from Rival IQ
