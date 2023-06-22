Brand must be prepared to defend purpose-driven campaigns | WARC | The Feed
Brand must be prepared to defend purpose-driven campaigns
Purpose-driven campaigns have taken on greater seriousness in light of the Bud Light backlash, and brands need to be prepared to defend that position, explained Mark Read, CEO of WPP, during a Cannes fringe event.
Why it matters
Bud Light faced a backlash from the American right wing, both online and in traditional media, following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which included a social post of her drinking a personalised Bud Light in support of a brand sweepstake. The partnership with Mulvaney – who has also partnered with other top brands, including Nike – prompted an immediate backlash from some conservative audiences and saw sales of the beer slip.
The story has revived the conversation around purpose and diversity, equity and inclusion in the marketing industry, a topic that has been top of mind for CMOs in recent years. Effectively, it has to matter enough to the company and brand to the point that it is willing to publicly defend its cause.
The view from Miramar beach
Holding group CEOs enjoy a helicopter view of the industry, and few occupy a similar vantage point to Mark Read. During an event at the WPP beach in Cannes, he was asked about the effects of the backlash which saw Bud Light sales down by 24.4% year-on-year, during the week ending June 3.
“I think it’s a cautionary tale,” he explained, noting that both the execution and the response to the backlash caused serious issues. AB InBev’s response included placing two marketers on leave, and issuing a statement saying it had not intended to divide people. This drew criticism from progressives who argued the company was not standing up for the LGBTQ+ community.
But it speaks to a broader point in advertising, especially during an awards show at which a lot of purpose-driven work has been featured over the last five years.
- “By all means engage with purpose, but make sure if there is a backlash, you’re prepared to defend what you stand for,” Read said.
- “If it’s authentic, lean in; if it’s not authentic, you probably shouldn’t have done it in the first place,” he said, adding that a lot of brands are now simply more likely to stay away.
A deeper polarisation
But those who state and defend a purpose, should it come under attack, could see this help strengthen their profile.
“It’s also a reflection of the polarisation of society in the United States and the way these things are being latched on[to] and politicised in ways that I think are quite concerning,” Read said.
“Brands are going to be rightly more cautious,” he added.
Reported by AH/SPT
