Brand marketing key to paid search | WARC | The Feed

Brand marketing key to paid search
20 February 2023
Search marketing Strategy

Upper-funnel marketing has a significant impact on the performance of paid search, but brands often focus on short-term metrics and last-click attribution when assessing this channel.

Why it matters

While short-term activation can deliver immediate results for brands, brand-building benefits marketers because the strategy focuses on developing a trusted relationship with the consumer over the long term, thus driving sustainable growth. 

Brand marketing outperforms performance marketing

