Brand marketing key to paid search | WARC | The Feed

20 February 2023
Brand marketing key to paid search
Search marketing Strategy
Upper-funnel marketing has a significant impact on the performance of paid search, but brands often focus on short-term metrics and last-click attribution when assessing this channel.
Why it matters
While short-term activation can deliver immediate results for brands, brand-building benefits marketers because the strategy focuses on developing a trusted relationship with the consumer over the long term, thus driving sustainable growth.
Brand marketing outperforms performance marketing
