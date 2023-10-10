Brand investment matters to financial analysts | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brand investment matters to financial analysts
Investment analysts fundamentally believe that brand strength is critical to a firm’s success, according to new research by IPA and Brand Finance.
Why brand strength matters
CMOs are frequently urged to speak the language of the boardroom. They can increase the profile of marketing by providing relevant data and evidence to investors, and use their language to engage them and make the most compelling case for marketing as a long-term investment.
Takeaways
- “Strength of brand/marketing” is the factor most frequently cited by analysts (at 79%) when asked how they appraise and analyse the companies they cover.
- This is cited ahead of leadership quality (76%) and technological innovation (72%).
- More analysts perceive advertising as an investment (37%) than a cost (24%), while 38% state it is a mixture of both.
- Despite this view, if a company announces a marketing spend cut, over half of analysts see that as a “positive cost-saving measure”.
- Nearly 90% of analysts said they believe marketing spend should be placed in capital expenditure either all (56%) or part of the time (33%).
What next?
The IPA/Brand Finance Investment Analyst Survey was completed by over 200 financial analysts who cover publicly listed companies in the US and UK. Accompanying analysis by Ian Whittaker, a former City analyst himself and now managing director of Liberty Sky Advisors, comes up with several recommendations:
- Marketers need to make the argument that marketing is more an investment than a cost.
- The marketing industry needs to educate analysts on the link between marketing and price premium and other value levers, particularly long term.
- With the investment community looking for more information on marketing spend, brand owners should be encouraged to disclose this.
Sourced from IPA, Brand Finance
Email this content