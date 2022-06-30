Home The Feed
Brand in action: How Zero Waste Malaysia champions climate literacy
30 June 2022
Sustainability Malaysia

Consumers and corporations need to increase climate literacy and brands need to take up opportunities to work with advocacy groups, Zero Waste Malaysia’s Sue Yee Khor tells WARC.

Key insights

  • Overcoming the language barrier and translating technical terms are the biggest challenge in a multiracial country like Malaysia with a diverse group of people.
  • The aim is not total zero waste, a concept that alarms businesses and consumers alike: humans are bound to consume, so zero is just the goal.
  • Equip employees with basic sustainability knowledge so that when they become managers, they know how to make decisions not just for profit but also for the environment.

Key quote

“Things that really scare people seem to be what works for our crowd, probably because a lot of them want a reality check. So we try and come in from a perspective where we also tell them how they can do better” – Sue Yee Khor, co-founder of non-profit organisation Zero Waste Malaysia.
