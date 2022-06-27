Home The Feed
Brand in action: How Thread to Fabric champions the ethics of sustainability in SE Asia
27 June 2022
Sustainability Environmental & social issues Indonesia

Can brands effectively address climate change without also tackling other social impact issues in their sustainability strategy? WARC speaks to Jakarta-based Felicity Pascoe – senior gender equality, disability and social inclusion advisor – about this interplay and how to onboard more conscious consumers in Indonesia.

Why it matters

The issues of social impact and environmental impact are different but they are interlinked and mutually supportive. Brands need to look more holistically at their sustainability strategy.

Insights

  • The sustainability movement is aligning with a broader movement in Indonesia towards fitness, health and wellness.
  • Brands need to understand the social impact of climate change and how it worsens social inequality.
  • For a brand’s sustainability strategy to be environmentally friendly and ethical, it must ensure fair pay and fair work.

Key quote

“Authentic sustainable brands that are profitable are a clear indication there is a conscious consumer market we need to be catering for” – Felicity Pascoe – senior gender equality, disability and social inclusion advisor and founder of kids clothing brand Thread To Fabric.
