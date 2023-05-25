Your selections:
Brand in action: How SanKash made travel more affordable | WARC | The Feed
Brand in action: How SanKash made travel more affordable
Travel start-up SanKash started in 2019, just as Covid put a freeze on the entire travel industry, but the company buckled down, improved its product, and leveraged the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) model to meet unprecedented customer demand.
Why it matters
Brands can occasionally make the mistake of not evolving fast enough to meet customer demand when they already have a successful product. SanKash recognised that it could take Buy Now Pay Later – already proven in the travel sector – and apply it to another big-ticket item: marriage. This type of innovation has put the brand in prime position to take advantage of new opportunities.
Takeaways
- SanKash clients are experience-seeking and middle-aged, not Gen Z; they are financially stable and understand credit bureau scores.
- Half of Indians who use BNPL see it as a cash flow management tool because they are not paying anything extra for a loan.
- The biggest challenge is the regulatory framework, with old laws that need to change, causing uncertainty in the ecosystem.
