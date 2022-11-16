Brand in action: How Oben Electric is speeding ahead with electric motorcycles | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Brand in action: How Oben Electric is speeding ahead with electric motorcycles
Oben Electric is an Indian start-up developing electric bikes with its own R&D; co-founder Madhumita Agrawal speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about its clearly differentiated approach to EVs and green mobility.
Takeaways
- Brands are built on motorcycles, such as Bajaj Pulsar or TVS Apache; Oben wants to be the leader in the electric motorcycle category.
- Consumers are conscious about their purchase and want products they can be proud of, so the brand is positioned accordingly.
- Marketing, presence, and positioning are critical in a high-engagement segment such as EVs; those looking to buy are not window shoppers.
