Your selections:
Brand in action: How Love, Bonito connects with SEA’s diversity | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brand in action: How Love, Bonito connects with SEA’s diversity
Ethnic & minority groups Diversity & portrayal in advertising Asia (general region)
Dione Song, CEO of Love, Bonito, tells WARC Asia Editor Rica Facundo how the brand balances the region’s diverse demographics and why multicultural marketing is here to stay.
Key insights
- Execute an Asian-centric design philosophy for the region and localise the messaging to better resonate with your audience.
- Staying authentic should be ingrained in a brand’s storytelling strategies with an always-on conversation engaging diverse audiences.
- Resonate with your target audience by keeping thoughtfulness and authenticity at the core of all marketing strategies.
Email this content