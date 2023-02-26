Brand in action: How Josh looks to data for differentiation | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Brand in action: How Josh looks to data for differentiation
Josh is an Indian short-video social networking app that has been able to differentiate itself from its many competitors by having relatable experiences with local people and a local flavour, a strategy that has seen its user base grow into the tens of millions.
Why it matters
Short videos are not simply a trend, this format is here to stay and the audience is only growing. It's even possible that the format will overtake TV and OTT in the near future, making it absolutely crucial for advertisers. To reach this audience, brands will need to innovate, work with the best content creators, and deliver exceptional technology.
Takeaways
- Josh is popular with non-English speakers and dominates on the vernacular front with 12 languages and a 100 million-plus reach.
- Josh differentiates itself by analysing its few billion data points daily to gain insights and make better recommendations for users.
- Josh sees the creator economy as the next big thing in India but how creators will make money is still evolving.
