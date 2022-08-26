Home The Feed
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
26 August 2022
Brand in action: How Dunzo stands for quicker, convenient and predictable
E-commerce & mobile retail Online retail India

Dunzo is an Indian quick commerce pioneer and co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about how quick delivery can enhance the customer experience and inspire brand loyalty.

Key insights

  • Users prefer selection, quality and price over speed only, and we encourage them to pick slower delivery times so that we can build a robust business model.
  • There are 4 shopping missions in mid to high-income Indian households – weekly buying, top-up grocery buying, unplanned events and festival-related buying.
  • Dunzo sees a future of building sustainable supply chains across the complete delivery lifecycle - from the time of packaging to the delivery of the product.
View more