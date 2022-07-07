Home The Feed
Brand in action: How Decathlon will give sustainability a sporting chance
07 July 2022
Brand activism Corporate social responsibility Net zero

WARC speaks to Nathaniel Gregory, Decathlon Singapore’s services and sustainability leader, about how the designer and distributor of sports products views sustainability and what has been the impact of its initiatives.

Key insights

  • Decathlon’s strategies for sustainable development from 2020-2026 involve the objectives of Developing People, Preserving Nature and Creating Sustainable Value.
  • The company is committed to extending the lifecycle of its products through reparation or giving them a second life, as well as targeting zero product waste by 2026.
  • Sustainability efforts need to be supported by the C-suite to ease decision-making – the I say-I do ratio can increase dramatically by placing leaders in these strategic positions.

Key quote

“We strongly recommend giving local teams the autonomy to head the sustainability efforts, which will empower them to undertake local sustainability specificities that are more relevant to each country”– Nathaniel Gregory, head of ciruclar economy & services, Decathlon Singapore.
