Brand in action: How Bloom Hotel taps social media to blossom | WARC | The Feed
Brand in action: How Bloom Hotel taps social media to blossom
Hotels Social media planning & buying India
A strong presence on social media can help brands connect with their target audience and build trust, argues the head of marketing for the Bloom Hotel Group in India, who discusses their strategy of being transparent and authentic to create successful campaigns.
Takeaways
- Bloom eschews mass media like TV or print for a strategy based on users’ chosen platforms and differentiated by age groups.
- Build consumer trust with a strong presence on social media as consumers want to know more about the brand and its values.
- An effective social media campaign can be measured by looking at campaign engagement, brand KPIs and revenue growth.
