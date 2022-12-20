Brand experience remains vital in changing times | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
20 December 2022
Brand experience remains vital in changing times
Customer experience Marketing in a recession
Consumers and clients alike are looking ever more carefully at where they spend their money and how they get the most value from it; investing in brand and brand experiences is a proven way to hold onto customers without eroding value through discounting.
Why it matters
Leading brands continue to recognise and invest in the value of experiences as a key avenue for marketing growth and connecting with their target audiences.
